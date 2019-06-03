× 3 homeless sisters charged with criminal trespass, drug offenses in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Three homeless sisters have been charged with criminal trespass after Lancaster Police say they were found inside a Hazel Street home without permission from the homeowner Sunday night.

Amanda Haupt, 28, Kristen Haupt, 23, and Melissa Haupt, 23, were all charged with criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy (trespass) in the incident, which occurred around 8:19 p.m. on the first block of Hazel Street.

Amanda Haupt was also charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification to law enforcement, police say. Kristen Haupt was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, while Melissa Haupt was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false identification to law enforcement, police say.

According to police, a neighbor called to report the suspected trespassing, telling police they knew the resident was not present, and no one else should have been inside the home. Police dispatched to the scene found the three sisters inside and took them into custody.

Police contacted the owner of the residence, who confirmed that no one had permission to be inside.

Amanda and Melissa Haupt allegedly tried to tell police ttheir name was that of a fourth Haupt sister who was not present, police say. Officers were eventually able to determine their correct identities.

Amanda and Kristen Haupt were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Bail for Melissa Haupt was set at $10,000.