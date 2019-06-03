× 5 health care facilities in central PA on unreleased list of under-performing nursing homes

Five health care facilities in central Pennsylvania are on a list of approximately 400 under-performing nursing homes that were not — until now — made public, according to U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey.

The Senators said in a news release that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) oversees a program for nursing homes that underperform, called the Special Focus Facility program. Facilities are chosen to participate in the program. Others that don’t are, according to the lawmakers, are “kept hidden from the public.

Sens. Casey and Toomey received the list following an inquiry with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The list includes:

Shippensburg Health Care Center – 121 Walnut Bottom Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257

The Gardens at Blueridge – 3625 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center – 1205 S 28th St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

The Gardens at West Shore – 770 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Falling Spring Nursing and Rehab Center – 201 Franklin Farm Ln, Chambersburg, PA 17202

“Across Pennsylvania, and the Nation, most nursing homes serve their residents well and treat them with dignity and kindness. It is outrageous that we continue to hear stories of abuse and neglect in nursing homes that do not live up to these high standards,” said Sen. Casey. “Choosing a nursing home is a difficult, and often painful, decision to make. Individuals and families deserve to have all the information available to choose the facility that is right for them. I will continue to press the Administration to ensure every person has ready access to the information they need to make a fully informed choice.”

Sen. Toomey added, “When a family makes the hard decision to seek nursing home services for a loved one, they deserve to know if a facility under consideration suffers from systemic shortcomings. While the vast majority of nursing homes provide high-quality care, there are some that are consistently failing to meet objective standards of adequacy. To date, CMS has arbitrarily excluded from public disclosure a subset of these underperforming nursing homes. Moving forward, I hope CMS will give the public this particular list, as well as all relevant information about nursing home quality.”