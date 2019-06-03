A cool and comfortable start to the week with plenty of sunshine!

COOL & COMFY START TO THE WEEK: A potent area of high pressure is setting up in the wake of Sunday’s storm system, and it’s bringing quite the cool and comfortable start to the week! Temperatures begin much cooler, with lower humidity, clear skies and a bit of a breeze. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The rest of the day brings some passing afternoon clouds, otherwise expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. There’s a bit of a breeze, especially during the afternoon. Expect quite the chilly one Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Lows dip into the lower to middle 40s! Give the A/C a break and crack open the windows! Some clouds drift in close to daybreak. Tuesday is a bit milder, but it’s still a bit on the cool side for this time of year. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity levels remain low and comfortable.

WARMTH & HUMIDITY RETURN: The cooler and less humid air is out of here by the middle of the week. Humidity levels steadily climb through the day. Skies are partly sunny, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. The next system brings the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There’s still the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Thursday. It’s still warm and humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures start to come down slightly Friday with a return to dry conditions. Afternoon highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry conditions should continue into the weekend, but we’ll be watching a system just to our south, particularly on Saturday. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Conditions are similar for Sunday. The only difference for now appears to be a little extra cloud cover. So it’s partly sunny skies. Temperatures are back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels