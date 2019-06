× Authorities investigate altercation between 2 juveniles at Trinity High School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred at Trinity High School, according to David Holl, Lower Allen Township’s Director of Public Safety.

Holl tells FOX43 that an altercation took place between two juveniles.

The incident is under investigation and authorities are consulting with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office on any applicable charges, Holl adds.