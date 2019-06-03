× Bill that would guarantee in-state tuition rates to students of active-duty military families heading to state Senate

HARRISBURG — A bill that would guarantee in-state tuition rates to college students in active-duty military families in Pennsylvania even if their parents are reassigned elsewhere before they begin their education has passed the state House and is heading to the Senate for consideration, according a news release from the House Democratic Communications Office.

Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria), the author of the legislation, said that the U.S. Department of Defense found some students lost in the in-state rate due to a parent’s reassignment outside of the Commonwealth between the day the student was accepted to the college or university and the first day of the semester, according to the news release.

“These students shouldn’t be penalized because of their mother’s or father’s reassignment, which is beyond their control,” Rep. Burns stated. “Veterans and their families count on us to ensure they get the benefits they deserve.”