Budweiser Clydesdales to return to York in June

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to York!

The horses will be at Brewery Products at 1017 N. Sherman Street from June 11-16.

Here are the times you can visit the horses:

June 11; 10am-7pm

June 12; 10am-3pm

June 13; 10am-3pm

June 14; 10am-3pm

June 15; 10am-3pm

June 16; 10am-3pm

All events are weather permitting and subject to change.

For more information, you can check out the Brewery Products’ Facebook page here.