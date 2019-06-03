Budweiser Clydesdales to return to York in June

Posted 9:30 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, June 3, 2019
The Budweiser Clydesdales Visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to York!

The horses will be at Brewery Products at 1017 N. Sherman Street from June 11-16.

Here are the times you can visit the horses:

  • June 11; 10am-7pm
  • June 12; 10am-3pm
  • June 13; 10am-3pm
  • June 14; 10am-3pm
  • June 15; 10am-3pm
  • June 16; 10am-3pm

All events are weather permitting and subject to change.

For more information, you can check out the Brewery Products’ Facebook page here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.