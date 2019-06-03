Budweiser Clydesdales to return to York in June
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to York!
The horses will be at Brewery Products at 1017 N. Sherman Street from June 11-16.
Here are the times you can visit the horses:
- June 11; 10am-7pm
- June 12; 10am-3pm
- June 13; 10am-3pm
- June 14; 10am-3pm
- June 15; 10am-3pm
- June 16; 10am-3pm
All events are weather permitting and subject to change.
For more information, you can check out the Brewery Products’ Facebook page here.
39.962598 -76.727745