× Deep Foods Inc. recalls bags of Deep Golden Raisins due to undeclared sulfates

Deep Foods Inc. of Union, NJ is recalling 7oz, 14oz and 28oz bags of Deep Golden Raisins because they contained undeclared sulfites, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled “Deep Golden Raisin” were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in 7 oz.(Upc code 01143313432) 14 oz.(Upc code 011433133449) and 28 oz.(Upc code 011433433457) clear plastic bags, the administration says.

No illness have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after routing sampling by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer services and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 7 oz. Package of Deep “Golden Raisin” which were not declared on label.

The same raisins were packed in 14 oz. And 28 oz. And are included in this recall.

The products were distributed in market from Nov. 2018 through May of this year. Products are packed in clear plastic bags with white and purple labels.

Customers who have purchased of ‘Deep Golden Raisins” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.