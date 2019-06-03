× ‘Enema of the State’ by blink-182 turns 20. What’s YOUR age again?

Maybe you’re feeling old (or young for some). Either way, blink-182‘s “Enema of the State” just turned 20 years old.

The rock band released its third album on June 1, 1999, and today some fans are getting a heavy dose of nostalgia.

And the band’s tweet of some of their iconic album photos is just the beginning of it.

“20 years ago today in a galaxy far, far away….Enema of the State was released & forever changed our lives,” blink-182 tweeted. “Thanks to you, it took our band places we never could have dreamed.”

Here’s a quick look at some of those hit songs from the album.

‘What’s My Age Again?’

“What’s My Age Again” is the song that really spiked the band’s fame. Three guys performing naked in a music video might have also had something to do with it.

‘Going Away to College’

Sure, it could just be dubbed another song about a high school relationship. But it’s also about the feeling of missing someone you’ve taken for granted and realizing how much he or she means to you only after they’re gone.

‘Dumpweed’

If you started listening to “Enema of the State,” then this most likely was the first song you heard. It kicked off the album and definitely didn’t hold back on the pop-punk vibes.