Johnsonville recalls 95,000 pounds of Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage due to plastic contamination

Johnsonville Sausage is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of Ready-to-Eat Sausage due to a potential contamination of hard gree plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department says the recall is for 14oz packages of Johnsonville Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage, with a “Best By” date of June 9, 2019.

The product is printed with the establishment number “EST.34224” inside the USDA inspection mark.

This is the second recall issued by Johnsonville for this product in about a year, the USDA says. Last March, the company recalled 110,000 pounds of the sausage for the same reason.

The sausage was produced at the same plant, according to the USDA.

The latest issue was discovered when a consumer complained to Johnsonville about the contamination.

The company says there have been no confirmed reports of anyone having an adverse reaction after eating the sausage.