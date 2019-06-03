June brings the summer fun to Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- We are officially entering the summer months later in June!

Of course, Hersheypark is now open daily for the summer.

There are more than 70 rides and attractions, including the new Reese's Cupfusion.

Now through June 30, everyone can pay children's prices to enter the park.

The Summer Concert Series kicks off with Luke Bryan taking the stage at Hersheypark Stadium on June 6.

Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban will also perform at GIANT Center on June 13 & 21 respectively.

Finally, Adam Sandler will take the stage on June 22.

If you're looking to relax, MeltSpa by Hershey is offering treatments inspired by the season, including a Coconut Lime Body Scrub, Body Wrap and Immersion while supplies last.

To offer more on what's available this month in Hershey, Amanda Polyak from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.