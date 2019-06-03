× Lancaster man charged with criminal trespass, drug and firearms violations

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 26-year-old Lancaster man with trespassing, drug, and firearms offenses after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment without her permission Saturday morning.

Bobby Gillespie, of the 800 block of Sixth St., was charged after an investigation of the incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. on the first block of East Walnut St.

According to Lancaster Police, the woman called 911 to report an unknown man had just been in her apartment. The man left while she was on the phone, the woman reported.

Police located the man in a stairwell of the apartment building. He was taken into custody and later identified as Gillespie.

A search of Gillespie uncovered a semi-automatic handgun and a quantity of suspected marijuana, police say.

Gillespie was charged with criminal trespass, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.