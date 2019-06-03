× Lancaster man charged with possession of drugs, explosive devices after search of Lancaster home

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man was arrested Friday after agents from the Pennsylvania State Parole visiting his home discovered suspected synthetic cannabinoids and an explosive device in a backpack in his South Water Street home.

Carlos Torres, 38, of the 100 block of South Water Street, was charged after the agents’ discovery, which caused a portion of South Water Street to be temporarily closed and other residents on the block to be evacuated while police determined the nature of the device, Lancaster police say.

Torres allegedly told State Parole agents that there was an explosive device in the backpack where they discovered the suspected synthetic cannabinoids. Lancaster City Police K9 Officer Wodan, who is trained to detect explosives, was called to the scene and confirmed there were materials in the backpack that were explosive.

State Police Hazardous Device and Explosive Section officers determined the explosives were commercial fireworks and an M-class explosive device that was wrapped in red electrical tape, possible in an effort to make it look like dynamite, according to police.

The devices were removed and destroyed by State Police.

The search yielded 1,260 grams of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, six grams of crack cocaine, three pills determined to be controlled substances, and packaging materials.

Torres was charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of prohibited offensive weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail following his arraignment on the charges.