Lititz man facing DUI charges after police find open can of beer inside vehicle during traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed he was driving under the influence and had an open beer can inside his vehicle.

Joshua Birch, 39, is facing DUI charges and other traffic violations for the incident.

On May 30 around 12:35 a.m., police stopped the vehicle Birch was driving after watching him not stop at several stop signs and a traffic signal.

During the traffic stop, police found that Birch was under the influence of alcohol, and found an open beer can inside of his vehicle.

Birch was arrested and taken to the Lititz Borough Police Dpeartment, where a breathalyzer revealed he had a BAC of .119%.