Man facing charges after assaulting victim inside Cumberland County home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a victim inside his home.

David Hodge Jr., 25, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On May 31 around 7:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. West Street in Carlisle for a reported domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, police found the victim had been assaulted in his home by Hodge Jr., who had since fled the area.

The victim suffered multiple minor injuries from the attack.

Hodge Jr. was apprehended by police upon returning to the residence, and was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.