× State College man suffers minor injuries after single-vehicle crash results in car landing in Juniata River

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A State College man is recovering from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash.

On May 31 around 7:00 p.m., Singh Purushartha, 21, was driving a 2015 Volvo XT60 on Route 22 in Buffalo Township.

While traveling eastbound, Purushartha fell asleep, and his vehicle drifted across the left lane and onto the grass median.

According to police, Purushartha woke up, and attempted to return to the vehicle to the roadway.

However, he lost control and crossed over both eastbound lanes before striking the guide rail, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

Then, the Purushartha’s vehicle struck a tree branch and a tree before landing about 80 feet down an embankment and upright in the Juniata River.

Police say that due to high water and strong currents, the vehicle drifted down stream about 100 feet before coming to an uncontrolled final rest about 15 feet into the river.

Prior to emergency crew arrival, two passers-by stopped and secured the vehicle to a tree with a chain.

Purushartha was rescued by a fire department boat crew after suffering minor injuries in the crash.

As a result of the incident, Purushartha is facing traffic violations.