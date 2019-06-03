‘Obviously heartless’: 5-year-old’s skull, collarbone fractured when glass bottle is thrown from SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Calif. - Investigators are searching for a person who threw a glass bottle from an SUV in Corona on Friday afternoon, striking a 5-year-old girl in the head and fracturing her skull and collarbone.

The seemingly random attack took place shortly before 2:40 p.m. along Lincoln Avenue, just south of Bayfield Drive, Corona Police Department officials said.

Karla Zosoyas was walking home from school with her brother and sister on a sidewalk when an SUV passed by heading south, according to police and the victim's family. The bottle was thrown from the SUV.

The little girl was bleeding from her head and nose, said witness Pedro Ruvalcaba, who was passing by and stopped to help.

The injured girl was being treated in an intensive care unit at a children's hospital, family members said. Doctors were working Saturday to relieve pressure in her skull caused by a brain bleed.

"I just remember looking down and seeing my little sister on the ground," sister Maria Zosoyas told KTLA.

"I feel really bad for her. She's such a young age and she has to suffer through this, and she doesn't really know what's happening fully," the sister said.

"For my family, everyone's scared and angry, because whoever did this obviously was heartless. They didn't care," she said.

The SUV was a large, silver or gray SUV, described as possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, police said in a written statement. It had collision damage on the front, driver-side corner and was fitted with dark six- or eight-spoke wheels.

After the attack, the SUV turned onto westbound Railroad Street, South and Smith Avenue and was last seen heading north on Sherman Avenue,