× PA House passes bill that would license, regulate human donor milk banks in the commonwealth

HARRISBURG — The state House has passed a bill that would license and regulate human donor milk banks in the Commonwealth to ensure that newborns have access to nutrients.

“Donor breast milk is life-saving medicine for infants with low birth weights of less than 4 pounds, and prevents the onset of serious gastrointestinal problems that require surgery and entail thousands of dollars in medical costs,” said Rep. Donna Oberlander, the bill’s sponsor. “In order to ensure that these infants receive the best possible human donor milk, the facilities collecting and processing the milk should meet appropriate health and safety standards.”

The bill would call on the Pennsylvania Department of Health to license milk banks, which would be required to medically screen donors and to contact the health care provider of the donor’s baby to verify adequate growth. The legislation would also create licensing fees and establish prohibited practices that preclude the direct or indirect sale of human milk by any entity not licensed in Pennsylvania, according to a news release. The proposal does not regulate mothers who wish to donate their excess milk.

“The safety of human breast milk is paramount, when considering that medically fragile infants are the recipients of this highly sought source of nutrition, and we want to make sure that the entities that are collecting and processing it are held to the highest safety and ethical standards,” Rep. Oberlander added.