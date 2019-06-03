× Phillies acquire OF Jay Bruce

PHILADELPHIA– After OF Odubel Herrera was suspended last week for domestic violence, the Phillies made a move to acquire a left-handed hitting outfielder.

Philadelphia struck a deal with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, acquiring OF Jay Bruce and cash considerations for minor league IF Jake Scheiner.

As part of the cash considerations coming over in the deal, Seattle will reportedly pay $18 million of the $21 million that is left on Bruce’s contract through the end of the 2020 season.

Bruce, 32, is no longer in his prime, but hit 36 home runs as recently as 2017.

So far in 2019, Bruce is hitting .212 with 14 HR’s and 28 RBI’s for a lowly Mariners team.

He is expected to see the lion’s share of playing time in left field moving forward, with OF Andrew McCutchen expected to see most of the time in center field.