Police: Lancaster County man used stolen credit, debit cards to make fraudulent purchases

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of using stolen debit and credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at a Speedway convenience store.

According to police, on May 7, the man entered the store at about 5:31 p.m. and used debit and credit cards stolen from a business on Granite Run Drive to make the purchases.

He may have exited the scene in a black Hummer, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

