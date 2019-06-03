Police seek help in identifying ‘person of interest’ in burglary at Cluggy’s Amusement Center

CHAMBERSBURG — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a suspected burglary that occurred overnight at Cluggy’s Amusement Center on Bedington Boulevard.

Chambersburg Police say sometime between 12:50 and 2:55 a.m., someone broke into the business and removed an undisclosed amount of money.

The person depicted in these surveillance photos is a person of interest in the case, Chambersburg Police say. They are not necessarily a suspect at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.

