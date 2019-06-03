Police: Woman attempted to make unauthorized withdrawal at Harrisburg bank

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman accused of attempting to make a fraudulent withdrawal from a Dauphin County PNC Bank on May 18.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, the woman attempted to make an unauthorized withdrawal from an account at the PNC Bank located on the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road. The transaction was declined, and the woman departed.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information on the incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656 ext. 1150.