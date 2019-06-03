Several NFL players from Pennsylvania inspire local youth during football combine in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Four of Pennsylvania's very own professional football players inspired local youth to fulfill their football dreams.

Mid Penn Elite Youth Football Association brought young people together for its first one day football combine at Eagle View Field.

Retired NFL Player Jordan Hill hosted the event and brought players Danny Lansanah, Justin Brown, and Evan Schwann with him.

Nearly 200 players got to go through a variety of drills. Executive board member of Mid Penn Elite Youth Football Association, Mike Baker, said it's an event they hope to continue doing every year moving forward.

"To see that it's possible coming from this area to make it to the professional rank, so to speak and having dreams of making it the NFL is not unrealistic. It's definitely a possibility," said Baker.

"For me when I was in high school, a guy from Steelton, Troy Drayton, came in maybe two times while I was in school. Him just saying a couple of words to me went a long way for my career," said retired NFL player, Jordan Hill, "So, it really is an advantage for kids just to see pro-athletes."

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Jordan Hill Foundation. Athletes only had to pay $5 to be a part of the combine. The funds will help the foundation's mission to raise awareness for diabetes prevention and kidney disease research.