State Department of Education petitions court to take control of Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG — State Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera filed a request to the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas to appoint a receiver to take over the Harrisburg School District, the State Department of Education announced Monday.

In the petition, Rivera recommended that the court appoint Dr. Janet Samuels, the current chief recovery officer, as receiver.

When a receiver is appointed, they take operational control of the district, assuming all the powers and duties of the CRO and the board of school directors, except the power to levy and raise taxes, the Department of Education said in a press release.

The court now has seven days to hold a hearing on the matter, and must grant or deny Rivera’s petition within 10 days, the department says.

If the court approves the petition, the judge at that time will either accept the Department of Education’s recommendation for a receiver, name another individual, or direct the department to submit an alternative appointment.

A receivership is granted for a three-year period, but the secretary of education can petition the court for additional three-year extensions, the department said.

Harrisburg School District has been in financial recovery status since December 2012. Rivera named Dr. Samuels as the chief recovery officer last fall.

Two other Pennsylvania school districts, Duquesne City and Chester-Upland, are currently in receivership, the department press release said.