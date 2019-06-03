× Teacher accused of having sexual contact with student is heading to trial

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A former teacher at York Suburban High School is heading to trial on charges alleging that he had sexual contact with a student.

Michael Coy, 41, faces charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.

Coy allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim in June 2018. The student, who was 17 years old at the time, told police that they communicated via text message between April and June of that year, setting up times to meet. The criminal complaint alleged that on at least one occasion, the meeting resulted in sexual intercourse.

Police began an investigation in February, when they were alerted to the allegations by school district officials.