FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-- One of Pennsylvania's largest Veterans Motorcycle rides was held over the weekend.

The Operation God Bless America Motorcycle ride, which departed from Greencastle, leads riders to the Martinsville VA Hospital in West Virginia.

The goal is to help raise money for veterans to stay at the hospital more comfortably.

This year was the 29th annual ride, and raised $36,000.