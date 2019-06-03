With cool readings in the 40s, we’ll challenge the record low Tuesday

PLEASANT DAY TUESDAY: Tonight is a great night to enjoy comfortable, cool conditions with the windows open. Overnight temperatures drop to the 40s. In fact, we will challenge the record low of 46 set back in 1977. The forecast low for tomorrow morning is 6. Abundant sunshine brings a bright day Tuesday. Afternoon readings are a bit warmer in the lower 70s. Our next storm chance is Wednesday with a couple of storms possible late day towards early evening. It’s much warmer in the lower 80s, and you’ll notice the humidity too. Another warm day Thursday, in the middle 80s, combined with higher humidity, brings a chance for a couple of thunderstorms during the day. High pressure returns for Friday, so it is a quiet, dry end to the week. Plenty of sunshine keeps readings in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity comes down a tad.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures hover above average, in the lower 80s, right through the weekend. It will feel muggier too. A great weekend for the pool! More clouds are possible Sunday with a few stray showers. A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms spread across the area Monday.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist