× Woman facing charges, man at large after breaking into Dauphin County residence, destroying home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman was arrested and a man remains wanted after allegedly breaking into a residence and destroying the home and furniture.

Ashley Hartz, 24, is facing disorderly conduct charges for her role in the incident.

Aaron Logan, 24, is also facing disorderly conduct, but is still at large.

On May 31 at 3:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of High Street in Highspire for a report of a woman running around outside during a disturbance at the home.

Upon arrival, police found that the front door of the home had been broken off the hinges.

Inside of the home, police found furniture to be thrown everywhere with the room in shambles.

A chair was found thrown through a window, and several windows were broken.

Neighbors on either side of the home told police that the incident was part of an ongoing problem between Hartz and Logan.

When police entered the home, Logan fled out the back door.

Hartz arrived at the residence while police were investigating the scene.

Now, the pair are facing charges.