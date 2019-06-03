× York City Police: Stabbing incident that resulted in death of 13-year-old was accidental self impalement

YORK — Update: York City Police say the stabbing incident that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy was an accidental self impalement.

According to police, Tre Hartman had a puncture wound to his neck.

The manner of Hartman’s death has been ruled as accidental self impalement, the York County Coroner’s Office adds.

NEWS UPDATE: Based on updated information from the police investigation, 13 yo Tre Hartman’s manner of death is ruled as an accidental self-impalement. — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) June 3, 2019

Previous: The York County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results on the 13-year-old Florida boy who died in a stabbing Saturday morning.

Tre Hartman, of Winter Haven, FL, died of a stab wound to the neck, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay. The manner of death is still under investigation, Gay said.

The boy was stabbed at about 1:30 a.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. in York. He was transported to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Hartman was visiting relatives in York, according to investigators.

Police are still investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available.