York City Police: Stabbing incident that resulted in death of 13-year-old was accidental self impalement

Posted 1:54 PM, June 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:31PM, June 3, 2019

YORK — Update: York City Police say the stabbing incident that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy was an accidental self impalement.

According to police, Tre Hartman had a puncture wound to his neck.

The manner of Hartman’s death has been ruled as accidental self impalement, the York County Coroner’s Office adds.

Previous: The York County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results on the 13-year-old Florida boy who died in a stabbing Saturday morning.

Tre Hartman, of Winter Haven, FL, died of a stab wound to the neck, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay. The manner of death is still under investigation, Gay said.

The boy was stabbed at about 1:30 a.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. in York. He was transported to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Hartman was visiting relatives in York, according to investigators.

Police are still investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.