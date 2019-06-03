× York man accused of stabbing his wife in the head during domestic dispute

YORK — A 43-year-old York man has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault after police say he stabbed his wife in the head and body during a domestic incident last Friday.

Nikhil Mukund Dev, of the 2700 block of Woodspring Drive, was charged after the alleged attack on his wife, Madura Dev, which occurred around 9:41 p.m. at Devs’ residence.

According to York Area Regional Police, Dev told police he was watching television with his family when he began to feel discomfort in his chest and thought he was “losing it” moments before the attack. He told police he got up and paced around the room a few times before going into the kitchen, grabbing a knife, and returning to the living room, where he began stabbing his wife in the head as she sat on the couch.

The victim’s mother, who was also in the home at the time, attempted to protect the victim, and Dev attacked her as well, police say. Eventually, the women were able to disarm Dev and exited the home.

Dev’s oldest daughter and a friend were also present at the time of the attack, police say. Both provided statements to police.

Madura Dev sustained a severe wound to her forehead above her left eye and a deep laceration to her left forearm. Her mother had a deep cut under her right eye and another laceration on her right pointer finger, according to police.

Officers arriving on the scene found Madura Dev and her mother standing on a sidewalk near the home, according to the criminal complaint. Both were bleeding profusely. Madura Dev was holding the knife her husband attacked her with, police say. The weapon was removed from the scene by police, according to the complaint.

Dev was taken into custody at the scene. He allegedly admitted to the attack, police say.

On May 24, Nikhil Dev was involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Virginia woman on Interstate 83 South in Shrewsbury Township, according to State Police. Dev’s Toyota Rav4 struck a GMC Sierra pickup truck the victim was riding in, causing it to lose control, strike an embankment, and overturn. Namitha Alicea, 41, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was killed in the crash, along with a dog that was riding in the vehicle, police say. Nikhil Dev, who was driving the Rav4, and Madura Dev, who was a passenger, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.