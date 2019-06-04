Amish buggy struck by vehicle in Peach Bottom Township, York County

YORK COUNTY — State Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy that occurred this morning on the 5500 block of Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township.

The accident occurred around 9:05 a.m., near the intersection of Dinsmore Road/Amber Drive, according to emergency dispatch.

There were no major injuries reported.

The horse pulling the buggy also suffered minor injuries, but is expected to survive, according to the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, which responded to the accident.

