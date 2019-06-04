× Bill that would create curriculum standards for CPR education for PA high school students heading to Gov. Wolf’s desk

HARRISBURG — A bill that would ensure all Pennsylvania high school students are trained in Hands-Only CPR has passed the state Senate and is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature.

To do this, up-to-date curriculum standards for CPR education would be created, making Pennsylvania one of 39 states that would provide guidelines.

“It’s important to note my legislation includes no mandate. CPR instruction is already part of Pennsylvania’s academic standards. My bill ensures all schools are providing the most current method of administering CPR, the hands-only technique, and affords schools flexibility in how their students are taught, such as working with community organizations like the American Heart Association to facilitate the training,” said Sen. Tom Killion (Chester and Delaware counties), the bill’s sponsor.

“Medical emergencies can befall any of us without forewarning. Correctly performed, CPR saves countless lives every year.” he added. “My legislation will ensure our high school students receive hands-only, state-of-the-art CPR training and education.”

The news release states that numerous organizations participated in the crafting of Senate Bill 115, including the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), PA Athletic Trainers’ Society, Independence Blue Cross, PA Medical Society, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, the American College of Cardiology, and the Foundation for Delaware County.