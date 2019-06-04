× Both lanes of Route 30 West expected to be open by the afternoon after overpass is struck by crane truck

LANCASTER COUNTY — PennDOT says the westbound lane of Route 30 in the area of the Hill Street overpass in West Hempfield Township should reopen this afternoon after repair work is completed on the overpass, which was struck by a crane truck Monday afternoon.

The northbound shoulder of Hill Street will be closed for a few months while a beam that was struck is replaced, according to PennDOT spokesperson Mike Chrochunis.

Monday’s incident occurred around 4:40 p.m., PennDOT says. A section of concrete on the overpass bridge’s underside was damaged, and a reinforcement bar under the concrete was exposed.

Route 30 was delayed in both directions immediately after the incident, according to PennDOT. Eventually, Route 30 East was re-opened, while traffic on Route 30 West is reduced to one lane while debris from the crash was picked up and repair work is performed on the overpass.

Because the incident occurred during rush hour, traffic on Route 30 West was backed up all the way to the Roherstown Road (Route 741) Exit.

Traffic for the Tuesday morning commute was also backed up by the lane reduction, but things should be clear by the afternoon, PennDOT says.