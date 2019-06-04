× Central York wins thrilling 5-set volleyball match to advance to PIAA championship

RED LION – Central York and Northeastern battled back and forth in the PIAA 3A semifinals before the Panthers finally prevailed in five sets to advance to the state championship Saturday at Penn State. Central York faced match point down 30-29 in the pivotal fourth set before they rallied to score the next three points and even the match at two sets apiece. The Panthers took command of the deciding fifth set and completed their comeback over the Bobcats 15-8. Central York now faces North Allegheny for the 3A title Saturday at 1:30pm.

Here’s coverage of the match from FOX43 Sports: