Columbia police seek suspect accused of throwing coffee on Turkey Hill clerk, punching her in the face

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Borough Police are investigating a suspected assault that occurred overnight at a Turkey Hill store on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

According to police, a clerk at the store reported that a black male suspect entered the store around 12:58 a.m. The man threw a cup of coffee at the clerk and punched her in the face, the clerk told police. He then left the store on a bicycle.

The suspect was approximately 30 years old, standing 5-6 or 5-7, and had a beard, the clerk told police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735.

