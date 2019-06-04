× Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards highlight ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘RuPaul’

Who doesn’t love an opportunity to celebrate your favorite TV stars.

The first-ever Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, hosted by “The Real” co-host Loni Love, brought together the best of reality TV shows, talk shows, lifestyle shows and more on Sunday night.

Netflix led the way, winning nine awards with their hit show, “Queer Eye,” a reboot of the popular Bravo show, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” taking home four.

Actress Leah Remini was awarded the Impact Award for her A&E documentary series, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

CBS, CBS Television/Syndicated, Lifetime, NBC, and PBS took home two wins each. The awards show was organized by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and nonfiction producer trade organization NPACT.

But don’t worry, even if you weren’t there for the actual awards show in Beverly Hills, it will air June 9 on VH1.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Competition series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Competition series: talent/variety

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

Unstructured series

“Born This Way” (A&E)

Structured series

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Business show

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Sports show

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

Crime/justice show

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” (Netflix)

Ongoing documentary series

“POV” (PBS)

Limited documentary series

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

Short form series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV)

Live show

“The Voice” (NBC)

Interactive show

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Talk show

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” (Netflix)

Late-night talk show (tie)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

Entertainment news show

“Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Culinary show

“The Great British Baking Show” (PBS)

Game Show

“Jeopardy!” (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Travel/adventure show

“The Great Food Truck Race” (Food Network)

Animal/nature show

“Our Planet” (Netflix)

Lifestyle show: fashion/beauty

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Relationship show (tie)

“Dating Around” (Netflix)

“Married at First Sight” (Lifetime)

Lifestyle show: home/garden

“Property Brothers” (HGTV)

Ensemble cast in an unscripted series

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Show host

James Corden — “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

Female Star of The Year

Sandra Lee — “Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC)

Male star of the year

Jonathan Van Ness — “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Outstanding achievement in nonfiction by a network or streaming platform

Netflix

Outstanding achievement in nonfiction production

Kreativ Inc.