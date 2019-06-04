× Cumberland County man accused of depositing forged check

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a 24-year-old Camp Hill man with theft by unlawful taking and bad checks after they say he remotely deposited a forged check and later withdrew $361 on the fraudulent document last year.

Police say Yashira Negron deposited a $900 check into his Members First account on May 25, 2018. He made the allegedly fraudulent withdrawal from an ATM at a Fulton Bank in Lebanon that same day. The check was returned as “Unable to Locate Account (Counterfeit)” on May 31, 2018, causing a loss of $361 for Members First, police say.

The credit union sent a courtesy letter to Negron on June 1, 2018, and a certified 10-Day Demand letter on June 29, 2018, police say. The courtesy letter was never answered, and the certified letter was returned “unclaimed,” according to police.

The charges against Negron were filed on May 29. There is an active warrant for his arrest, police say.