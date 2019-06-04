× Cumberland County woman wanted for making unauthorized withdrawals on forged check

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Cumberland County woman accused of depositing a counterfeit check into her Members First Federal Credit Union account and making two withdrawals on it in October 2018.

Willashia Jala Williams, 25, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and forgery in the case, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Williams allegedly made two ATM withdrawals on Oct. 15 and Oct. 19, 2018, causing Members First to incur a loss of $284.31, police say. The credit union contacted Williams about the money owed, but she was not cooperative, according to police.

Police say Williams has not made any attempts to pay her debt, or to contact the police department about the incident. Police have issued a warrant for her arrest on the charges.