× Dallastown man accused of cutting neck of mother’s boyfriend during fight

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Dallastown man faces assault charges after he allegedly cut the neck of his mother’s boyfriend during a fight, according to police.

Paul Tencza, 21, has been charged with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment, court documents show.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at a home on South Pleasant Avenue in Dallastown.

Tencza told police on scene that his mother’s boyfriend got physical and trapped him against the kitchen counter. That’s when, Tencza said, he picked up a kitchen knife and struck the man in the neck, the criminal complaint stated. Tencza then dropped the knife and told his mother.

The man had a 6 to 8-inch cut to the neck, with the cut being about 3 to 4 inches wide, according to the criminal complaint. Police said that he was uncooperative about providing information and did not want medical attention when first responders arrived.

Tencza now faces charges.