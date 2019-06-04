Farm Show in June for Dairy Month in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett celebrated Dairy Month with the PA Dairymen's Association and the Central PA Food Bank.

JUNE IS DAIRY MONTH AND WE ARE CELEBRATING with our fun FARM SHOW in JUNE on Tuesday, June 4th from 11 AM - 1 PM at the PA State Capitol.

Join PA Dairymen’s Association, Feeding Pennsylvania, PennAg Industries, American Dairy Association North East, PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, PA Dairy Princesses, Food Bank Directors from across the state.

WHAT:

—FREE delicious PA Dairymen’s famous Farm Show milkshakes.

—Donations encouraged to help pour fresh milk across the state through Feeding PA’s Fill A Glass With Hope™️ Program!

—Meet our baby calf! Get your photo taken and help us celebrate the state’s #1 industry, Agriculture! And the #1 sector of the Ag industry, PA Dairy!

—FAGWH is the first statewide charitable fresh milk distribution program in the U.S. with partners Feeding PA, the PA Dairymen’s Association, American Dairy Association North East, agriculture partners, and business leaders to bring fresh milk to Pennsylvania families in need through Feeding Pennsylvania’s network of food banks. Fill a Glass with Hope™️ now provides millions servings of milk to clients of Feeding Pennsylvania’s statewide member food ban