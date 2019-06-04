× Former school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas High School faces 11 charges

Former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson has been charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury in connection with the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson, who was a school resource officer, is facing 11 charges in connection with his lack of response to the shooting massacre at the high school in Parkland, Florida, according to a release from the State Attorney’s Office.

CNN is reaching out to Peterson for comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.