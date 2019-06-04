Home Matters Day at Capitol, advocating for affordable housing in the commonwealth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Members of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania will be meeting at the Capitol on Tuesday, pushing for legislators to increase resources for affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

The housing alliance is looking to create a new State Housing Tax Credit Program.

The organization says a state housing tax credit program will infuse new funds into affordable housing. They say it will provide a dollar for dollar state tax credit to private investors. Most people who live in affordable housing are in the workforce, and according to the organization many teachers, firefighters, and service sector employees don't make enough to afford quality housing -- and most people who live in affordable housing are in the workforce.

So far 15 states have some form of housing tax credit, and they hope Pennsylvania will be added to that list.

Next on their list they are bringing to legislators, is to expand PHARE -- The Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund program. PHARE supports many different housing needs from new construction, to fixing up blight, to helping first time hone buyers, and homeless assistance. They say PHARE is working, but it is oversubscribed.

Governor Tom Wolf recently announced new investments that will help with some affordable housing projects across Pennsylvania.

"In many areas affordable housing is growing scarcer, and one of our most basic responsibilities in government is to help ensure our residents have a roof over their heads," said Wolf.

The press conference for Home Matters Day will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at the capitol.