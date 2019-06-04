× Lancaster Parking Authority says its garages and offices are now tobacco-free

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Parking Authority announced Tuesday that its garages and offices are now tobacco-free, which means there can be no smoking of cigarettes or cigars, or use of electronic smoking devices such as e-cigarettes or Juuls.

To introduce the change to the public, the LPA and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will host a table outside the Prince Street Garage for First Friday activities on June 7 from 5-8 p.m. The table will be located at the corner of W. Orange and N. Prince Streets City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is expected to stop by to show her support and greet visitors.

“Thanks to the Lancaster Parking Authority for taking this step,” said Sorace. “It’s important to provide clean air for everyone. Nobody enjoys walking through a cloud of smoke.”

Included at the table will be information on the LPA tobacco-free garages and offices, tobacco and vaping resources and opportunities to show your support for clean air. One prop will be a picture frame for people to take selfies and post photos with the hashtag #CleanAirLanc.

“We have made this change to help improve the quality of air inside our parking garages,” said Larry J. Cohen, CAPP, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority. “It’s clear that second and third-hand smoke is bad for people and we want to do our best to keep the air clean and healthy for people to breathe.”

Cohen said that signs have been posted both outside and inside the six parking garages owned and managed by the LPA. The tobacco-free signs illustrate no smoking of cigarettes or cigars, no use of electronic smoking devices such as e-cigarettes or Juuls.

“A tobacco-free environment helps create a safer, healthier workplace. Thanks to the Lancaster Parking Authority for leading the way,” said Alice Yoder, Executive Director Community Health for Lancaster General Health. “We applaud the Parking Authority for making the commitment to improving the health and well-being of their employees and community members who use their facilities.”

“We want to lead by example and make clean air a priority in our facilities.” said Cohen.

SOURCE: Lancaster Parking Authority