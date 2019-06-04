× Lower Paxton Township Police investigating series of thefts from vehicles on Berkley Street

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police are investigating a series of thefts from motor vehicles that were discovered Monday morning in the area of the 4500 block of Berkley Street.

Lower Paxton Township Police were dispatched to the area around 6:20 a.m. on Monday. They discovered at least 16 different vehicles had been entered and rummaged through in the area overnight.

Police are asking residents in the area — especially those who might have a video security system installed in their homes — to provide any surveillance footage that might be helpful in their investigation of the incidents. If you live within a few blocks of the area and would like to provide footage to the police department, contact them at (717) 657-5656, referring to Incident No. 19-0009559.

The Police Department would also like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and homes, especially at night.