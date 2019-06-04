× Man facing charges after dispute over riding mower turns physical

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after an alleged dispute over a riding mower turned physical.

Zachary Orwig, 33, is facing simple assault charges for the incident.

On May 14, police were dispatched to a reported fight at the Hess Trucking company in the 5700 block of Grayson Road in Harrisburg.

Police determined that Orwig and the victim were on the property to do a landscaping job when Orwig allegedly got mad because it was his turn to use the riding mower, according to police.

During the attack, Orwig allegedly grabbed, pushed, and punched the victim multiple times.

Now, Orwig is facing charges.