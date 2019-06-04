× Man who allegedly shook infant 11 years ago now charged with criminal homicide following the boy’s death in December

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg man who allegedly shook an infant more than a decade ago has been charged with criminal homicide after the 11-year-old boy died in December 2018.

The child was found unresponsive in his bed on December 30. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said that the boy’s death may have been caused by his physical and mental handicap which was the result of Jose Tejada-Espinal, 36, allegedly shaking him in April 2008.

In April 2008, Tejada-Espinal reportedly told police that he picked up the baby, who was 7-8 months at the time, and shook him multiple times. He also advised that he wasn’t sure why he did so.

Tejada-Espinal also spoke with police following the boy’s death. He reportedly said that he was the one who shook the infant 11 years ago and advised that the child’s deformities and disabilities were a result from that incident.