× Missing Middletown teen found safe, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Update: Jonathan Saez-Colon, 18, has been found safe, police say.

Previous: Police are searching for a missing teen.

Jonathan Saez-Colon, 18, was reported missing by his mother.

He was last seen at 7:00 a.m. on June 3 at his home in Middletown.

Police say that due to his current mental health, Saez-Colon may be a danger to himself.

Anyone knowing his current whereabouts is requested to call the Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.