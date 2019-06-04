Missing Middletown teen found safe, police say

Posted 4:41 AM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, June 4, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Update: Jonathan Saez-Colon, 18, has been found safe, police say.

Previous: Police are searching for a missing teen.

Jonathan Saez-Colon, 18, was reported missing by his mother.

He was last seen at 7:00 a.m. on June 3 at his home in Middletown.

Police say that due to his current mental health, Saez-Colon may be a danger to himself.

Anyone knowing his current whereabouts is requested to call the Middletown Police at 717-558-6900.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.