Nationals select P Jackson Rutledge with 17th pick of 2019 MLB Draft

Posted 6:19 AM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20AM, June 4, 2019

SECAUCUS, NJ - JUNE 03: Jackson Rutledge poses for a photo next to the draft board after being selected 17th overall by the Washington Nationals during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft at Studio 42 at the MLB Network on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– After adding high-priced arm P Patrick Corbin in the off season, the Nationals decided to add a young arm to help keep the pipeline strong.

The team selected P Jackson Rutledge with the 17th pick of Monday night’s MLB First Year Player Draft.

Rutledge, 20, pitched at San Jacinto Junior College during this past season, and compiled a 0.87 ERA and struck out 134 batters while walking 30 in 82 2/3 innings.

The 6’8″ right-hander is currently committed to pitch at Kentucky in 2020, but being selected in the first round could change his mind.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.