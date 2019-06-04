× Nationals select P Jackson Rutledge with 17th pick of 2019 MLB Draft

WASHINGTON– After adding high-priced arm P Patrick Corbin in the off season, the Nationals decided to add a young arm to help keep the pipeline strong.

The team selected P Jackson Rutledge with the 17th pick of Monday night’s MLB First Year Player Draft.

Rutledge, 20, pitched at San Jacinto Junior College during this past season, and compiled a 0.87 ERA and struck out 134 batters while walking 30 in 82 2/3 innings.

The 6’8″ right-hander is currently committed to pitch at Kentucky in 2020, but being selected in the first round could change his mind.