Olivia’s cooks up Baby Bok Choy with Spicy Shrimp Sauce Served w Salmon & Rice Noodles

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Baby Bok Choy with Spicy Shrimp Sauce Served w Salmon & Rice Noodles .

Spicy Shrimp Sauce

3 heads Baby Bok Choy - quartered & steamed

2 tbsp Sesame Oil

1 tsp Freshly chopped garlic

1 tsp Freshly chopped ginger

2 tbsp Oyster Sauce

4 oz Pineapple Juice

1 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 tsp Scallions - chopped

1 tbsp Crushed Peppers

2 tbsp Orange Marmalade

1 tsp Orange Zest

1 tbsp fire roasted red peppers

2 oz Sesame seeds

1/2 lb Shrimp- peeled & quick steamed

In sauce pan, sauté scallions, garlic, ginger, & shrimp in sesame oil. Add remaining ingredients & bring to a quick boil approx 2-3 minutes. Enjoy!

Steep rice noodles in green tea along w lemon grass and fresh ginger.

Cocktails:

Watermelon Crush:

Ciroc Watermelon Vodka (limited run)

Watermelon juice

Watermelon- fresh chopped

Club soda

In glass muddle fresh watermelon. Add ice. Add the vodka, & watermelon juice. Shake. Top w club soda. Garnish w fresh watermelon. Cheers!

Grapefruit Paloma:

Mezcal

Grapefruit juice

Fresh grapefruit

Ginger beer

Coarse ground salt

Tajín seasoning

Fill glass w ice. Add mezcal, grapefruit juice, & fresh grapefruit wedge. Shake. Top w ginger beer and pour into a glass rimmed w a mix of salt & tajín. Cheers!!