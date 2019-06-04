Olivia’s cooks up Baby Bok Choy with Spicy Shrimp Sauce Served w Salmon & Rice Noodles

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Baby Bok Choy with Spicy Shrimp Sauce Served w Salmon & Rice Noodles .
Spicy Shrimp Sauce
3 heads Baby Bok Choy - quartered & steamed
2 tbsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Freshly chopped garlic
1 tsp Freshly chopped ginger
2 tbsp Oyster Sauce
4 oz Pineapple Juice
1 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Scallions - chopped
1 tbsp Crushed Peppers
2 tbsp Orange Marmalade
1 tsp Orange Zest
1 tbsp fire roasted red peppers
2 oz Sesame seeds
1/2 lb Shrimp- peeled & quick steamed
In sauce pan, sauté scallions, garlic, ginger, & shrimp in sesame oil. Add remaining ingredients & bring to a quick boil approx 2-3 minutes. Enjoy!
Steep rice noodles in green tea along w lemon grass and fresh ginger.
Cocktails:
Watermelon Crush:
Ciroc Watermelon Vodka (limited run)
Watermelon juice
Watermelon- fresh chopped
Club soda
In glass muddle fresh watermelon. Add ice. Add the vodka, & watermelon juice. Shake. Top w club soda. Garnish w fresh watermelon. Cheers!
Grapefruit Paloma:
Mezcal
Grapefruit juice
Fresh grapefruit
Ginger beer
Coarse ground salt
Tajín seasoning
Fill glass w ice. Add mezcal, grapefruit juice, & fresh grapefruit wedge. Shake. Top w ginger beer and pour into a glass rimmed w a mix of salt & tajín. Cheers!!