Olivia’s cooks up Baby Bok Choy with Spicy Shrimp Sauce Served w Salmon & Rice Noodles

Posted 5:27 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28PM, June 4, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Spicy Shrimp Sauce
3 heads Baby Bok Choy - quartered & steamed
2 tbsp Sesame Oil
1 tsp Freshly chopped garlic
1 tsp Freshly chopped ginger
2 tbsp Oyster Sauce
4 oz Pineapple Juice
1 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Scallions - chopped
1 tbsp Crushed Peppers
2 tbsp Orange Marmalade
1 tsp Orange Zest
1 tbsp fire roasted red peppers
2 oz Sesame seeds
1/2 lb Shrimp- peeled & quick steamed

In sauce pan, sauté scallions, garlic, ginger, & shrimp in sesame oil.  Add remaining ingredients & bring to a quick boil approx 2-3 minutes.  Enjoy!
Steep rice noodles in green tea along w lemon grass and fresh ginger.

Cocktails:
Watermelon Crush:
Ciroc  Watermelon Vodka (limited run)
Watermelon juice
Watermelon- fresh chopped
Club soda
In glass muddle fresh watermelon.  Add ice. Add the vodka, & watermelon juice.  Shake. Top w club soda.  Garnish w fresh watermelon.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grapefruit Paloma:
Mezcal
Grapefruit juice
Fresh grapefruit
Ginger beer
Coarse ground salt
Tajín seasoning
Fill glass w ice. Add mezcal, grapefruit juice, & fresh grapefruit wedge.  Shake. Top w ginger beer and pour into a glass rimmed w a mix of salt & tajín.  Cheers!!

 

