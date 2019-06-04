× Orioles select C Adley Rutschman with first pick of 2019 MLB Draft

BALTIMORE– It’s the dawn of a new era for Baltimore Orioles baseball.

After having the worst record in the Major Leagues last season, the Orioles had the top selection in Monday night’s MLB First Year Player Draft.

The team selected Adley Rutschman, a 21-year-old catcher from Oregon State University.

This season, the switch-hitting Rutschman hit .418 with 17 HR’s and 57 RBI’s, flashing power from both sides of the plate.

A plus defender, Rutschman is expected to move through Baltimore’s farm system at a faster pace than most players.

The Orioles weren’t done on Monday night, as the team also selected SS Gunnar Henderson in the second round and CF Kyle Stowers in the competitive balance round.

While the future may have gotten bright for the Orioles, the present is still disheartening, as the team sits at 18-41, again one of the worst teams in the league.