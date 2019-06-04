× Pennsylvania slot machines generated more than $209.6 million in May

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s combined gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 statewide casinos in May was $209.6 million, an increase of 2.7 percent from revenues in May 2018, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board this week.

According to the report, the combined gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos in May of this year was $209,579,851.21.

In May 2018, gross revenues were $203,993,259, the Gaming Control Board said.

At Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, slot machines generated $18,312,915.72, an increase of 1.5 percent from May 2018.

The average number of slot machines operating throughout Pennsylvania was 25,168 in May 2019 compared to 25,840 in May 2018.